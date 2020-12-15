COVID-19 forcing Henry Commission meeting to move online

Henry County’s Tuesday commission meeting will shift to online because of COVID-19 infections.
The south metro Atlanta community posted on its website that its 6:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting will not be live like the one held earlier this month. The leaders did not offer any details about where the infections occurred.
The commission cancelled a meeting last month after a staffer was infected with the virus. On its website the county posted: “The Henry County Commission meeting scheduled for tomorrow, November 17, 2020 has been cancelled. A key staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus and was in direct contact with other staff and several members of the leadership team.”
The county said at the time it was cancelling the meeting out of an “abundance of caution” and that Henry staffers will self-quarantine while they await tests on their health. The county did not name the infected staffer.