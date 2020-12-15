COVID-19 forcing Henry Commission meeting to move online

The south metro Atlanta community posted on its website that its 6:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting will not be live like the one held earlier this month. The leaders did not offer any details about where the infections occurred.

The commission cancelled a meeting last month after a staffer was infected with the virus. On its website the county posted: “The Henry County Commission meeting scheduled for tomorrow, November 17, 2020 has been cancelled. A key staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus and was in direct contact with other staff and several members of the leadership team.”