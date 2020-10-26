COVID-19 case confirmed on Pope High School football team

No indication has been given if the Greyhounds will cancel Pope’s homecoming game at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Kennesaw Mountain Mustangs.

Last month, COVID-19 cases on football teams at South Cobb and Harrison high schools forced them to cancel their games, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Following its phased reopening of classrooms to elementary and middle school students and students with special needs, Cobb County schools earlier this month began providing a detailed listing of confirmed COVID-19 cases at schools that are open for in-person learning.

As of Monday, nine elementary schools and six middle schools have between 1 and 10 confirmed cases. Numbers for high schools will be released Nov. 13, a week after the third reopening phase begins for those students.

The district has 382 cases that have been confirmed since July by Cobb & Douglas Public Health. A breakdown on how many of those cases are active has not been released by the district.