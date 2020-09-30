Harrison, Thomas Central, Cedar Shoals cancel games over COVID-19 issues

The Harrison vs. Westlake, Valdosta vs. Thomas County Central and Cedar Shoals vs. Winder-Barrow football games this week are off because of COVID-19 protocols.
Harrison canceled Friday’s game with Westlake.
Westlake, which is 2-0 and ranked No. 3 in Class 6A, instead will play at Hillgrove, which lost its game against Morrow on Monday after Morrow canceled.
Thomas County Central has canceled its game Friday with Valdosta. Thomas Central coach Ashley Henderson told WCTV-TV in Valdosta that 24 of his players and one coach are out because of quarantine.
Cedar Shoals, also citing COVID-19 issues, has canceled its Friday game with Winder-Barrow.
