Council committee advances mayor’s rezoning ban at Atlanta Medical Center site

The mayor’s office and several council members support the moratorium because it provides the city time to work with the community and health care providers to address the impact of the AMC’s abrupt closure.

Dickens says Atlanta wants to prioritize the continued use of the 25-acre site — in whole or in part — for health care services. AMC also houses the Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 6 Crime Suppression Precinct, so Dickens wants to maintain that public safety infrastructure as well.

Meanwhile, Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond wants to study the possibility of turning the AMC site into an equity center. Bond’s resolution would create a “Wellstar Hospital study group” limiting the group’s recommendations to building an equity center. It will be debated by the council’s Community Development/Human Services Committee on Tuesday.