Atlanta City Councilman pitches use of hospital site as an equity center

The group would convene its first meeting within 60 days of passage and provide recommendations to the Atlanta City Council’s Community Development/Human Services Committee no later than Jan. 31, 2023.

In 2020, several activists convened with business leaders and local government officials to propose the creation of an equity center at the site of Atlanta’s mostly empty detention center. The center would provide services to address homelessness and other issues impacting the community’s wellbeing.

But several leaders, including Bond, have advocated for the city to use its detention center to house inmates from Fulton County’s overcrowded jail.

Bond did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Wellstar Health System officials on Aug. 31 announced plans to close the AMC by Nov. 1. And last week, Wellstar said AMC’s emergency room will close even sooner, on Oct. 14.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued an executive order last week for the city to refuse applications for rezoning, building permits, land disturbances, special administrative permits, subdivisions, replatting or lot consolidations for 15 parcels of land within AMC’s footprint.

Dickens renewed the temporary ban on Monday night after the council introduced an ordinance to extend the moratorium’s duration even further. That ordinance must go through a council committee process before being considered for passage by the entire council.

AMC is a 120-year-old institution in the Old Fourth Ward. The 25-acre site serves low-income families as one of the region’s two Level I trauma centers.

Nearly two city blocks are owned by Wellstar for the AMC property. Its zoning regulations include the C-1 Community Business District, C-2 Commercial Service District, and the C-4 Central Area Commercial Residential District. Some of the properties also fall within the Beltline Overlay District and Beltline Affordable Workforce Housing District.

Dickens says Atlanta wants to prioritize the continued use of the site — in whole or in part — for health care services. AMC also houses the Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 6 Crime Suppression Precinct, so Dickens wants to maintain that public safety infrastructure as well.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Bond’s proposal.

Bond’s resolution was referred to the council’s Community Development/Human Services Committee, which meets next Tuesday. The council’s Zoning Committee will meet on Monday to discuss the moratorium ordinance.

Atlanta City Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet didn’t comment on Bond’s proposal, but did say in a statement that the mayor’s moratorium gives the region an opportunity to regroup over the site’s future use.

“Wellstar’s decision to abandon South Atlanta has far reaching consequences,” the Overstreet statement says. “As chair of the City’s Zoning Committee, it’s paramount that we play an active role in the planning and zoning of this highly visible and impactful area for the betterment of the communities, our city, and our region.”