Controversial tennis facility management contract coming before Atlanta City Council

But an attorney for Universal argued in a letter dated Nov. 30 that Agape’s bid misrepresented the amount of capital improvements that it would provide to the city by $150,000, and grossly inflated the amount of revenue it would share with the city.

“The City could not have reasonably determined (Agape) was a responsive and responsible offeror when its proposal contained false and misleading material facts,” wrote lawyer Cary Ichter, of Ichter Davis LLC.

But Agape Owner and CEO Amy Pazahanick said the discrepancies in the figures resulted from normal negotiations with the city that take place once a vendor has been selected, and that Universal was not privy to those talks.

“Everything has been done 100% properly,” Pazahanick told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Pazahanick said Agape had also agreed to take on additional expenses that the city normally incurs.

Atlanta has one of the country’s most vibrant tennis scenes and the Atlanta City Council has listened to dozens of hours of public comment in support of both companies over the past year.

In September, the council voted to shelve the contract, making the city vulnerable to a court challenge.