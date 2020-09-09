Atlanta City Council scraps proposed contract with new tennis facility manager

Councilwoman Andrea Boone was the lone vote against discarding legislation to award the contract to Agape.

The city, which has one of the country’s most vibrant tennis scenes, could rebid the contract a third time, or Agape could take Atlanta to court asking a judge to enforce the procurement process.

With renewal provisions, the contract was worth up to $25 million over nine years. The city would have received about 20 percent of the revenue.

The revenue calculations were made prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently the city’s parks department is managing its tennis facilities, which only allow singles matches, but no lessons because of the virus.