Community vigil planned for tonight following deadly school shooting

Four people were killed and nine others were taken to various hospitals. Authorities said two of the fatally injured victims were teachers and two were students. The suspect was identified as Colt Gray, 14, an Apalachee High School student. He has been charged with murder and will be charged as an adult, officials said.

Tributes from across Georgia and the U.S. appeared on social media throughout the day. Political leaders, including President Joe Biden and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, also expressed their support for the Apalachee High School community in the wake of the shooting.