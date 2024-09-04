Breaking: Officials release more details in Barrow County school shooting
Metro Atlanta

Community vigil planned for tonight following deadly school shooting

Four people were killed and nine others were injured in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, the GBI said Wednesday afternoon.

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Four people were killed and nine others were injured in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, the GBI said Wednesday afternoon.
By
1 hour ago

A community candlelight vigil will be held in a Winder park Wednesday night, hours after a deadly shooting at Apalachee High School.

Jackson County’s official government Facebook page posted that a Winder Community Candle Lighting will be held at Jug Tavern Park at 7 p.m.

Four people were killed and nine others were taken to various hospitals. Authorities said two of the fatally injured victims were teachers and two were students. The suspect was identified as Colt Gray, 14, an Apalachee High School student. He has been charged with murder and will be charged as an adult, officials said.

Explore4 dead after shooting at Barrow County school; 1 in custody

Tributes from across Georgia and the U.S. appeared on social media throughout the day. Political leaders, including President Joe Biden and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, also expressed their support for the Apalachee High School community in the wake of the shooting.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

2 students, 2 teachers killed in Barrow school shooting; 14-year-old in custody6m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

14-year-old to be charged in Georgia school shooting that killed 4, injured 916m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

I wondered where first 2024-25 school shooting would be. Never thought here26m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

About Apalachee High School in Barrow County
The Latest
BREAKING
2 students, 2 teachers killed in Barrow school shooting; 14-year-old in custody6m ago
Georgia tenants bemoan lack of HUD oversight 30m ago
How Brian Kemp and Joe Biden are reacting to the shooting at Apalachee High School54m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

BREAKING
2 students, 2 teachers killed in Barrow school shooting; 14-year-old in custody6m ago
Tennessee Tech ‘not thrilled’ to face No. 1 Georgia between the hedges
Despite discrimination lawsuit, Atlanta venture capital firm is ‘still in business’