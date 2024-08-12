Comfortable morning, hot afternoon with highs in low 90s

“Now, the afternoons still get hot,” Monahan added. “(It’s the) middle of August, we’re still going to be up in the 90s the next several days, so hot afternoons in our forecast this week, and little to no rain is also going to be a story.”

Without much rain, air quality will continue to be an issue across metro Atlanta. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for the city and its suburbs Monday.

Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for those who suffer from heart or lung disease or those who have respiratory issues, such as allergies and asthma. People in those groups should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

As for any rain, the next best opportunity will come on Friday with a 40% chance of showers and storms that will stick through the first half of the weekend. By Sunday, we should only have spotty showers around.

