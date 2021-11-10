Comcast announces speed boost for metro Atlanta Internet customers

The boost, which will double the company’s Xfinity download times for its basic tier to adding another gigabit of speed for its Gigabit Pro clients, is being made at no additional cost to customers.

“Faster speeds will give our customers added capacity to power all their connected devices, in addition to the cybersecurity protection, in-home Wi-Fi controls, and wall-to-wall Wi-Fi coverage Comcast already provides,” Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s regional senior vice president, said.