Comcast announces speed boost for metro Atlanta Internet customers

Comcast on Wednesday announced it is boosting Internet speeds for customers in metro Atlanta.
The boost, which will double the company’s Xfinity download times for its basic tier to adding another gigabit of speed for its Gigabit Pro clients, is being made at no additional cost to customers.
“Faster speeds will give our customers added capacity to power all their connected devices, in addition to the cybersecurity protection, in-home Wi-Fi controls, and wall-to-wall Wi-Fi coverage Comcast already provides,” Jason Gumbs, Comcast’s regional senior vice president, said.
The company’s most basic tier -- performance starter -- doubles to 50 megabits per second on a download and 10 mbps on uploads. The next step up -- performance select -- doubles to 100 mbps downloads and 10 mbps on uploads. Performance Pro increases from 200 mbps for downloads and five mbps on uploads to 300 mbps downloads and 10 mbps on uploads.
Blast Pro increases from 400 mbps downloads to 600 mbps while uploads increase from 10 mbps to 20 mbps. Extreme Pro increases from 800 mbps to 900 mbps on downloads and 15 mbps on uploads to 20 mbps.
Gigabit Pro customers will have their download speeds increase from two gigabits per second to three gigabits per second. Upload speeds on this plan -- which are symmetrical -- will rise from two gbps to three gbps. One gigabit download customers saw their speed jump to 1.2 gigabits per second on downloads earlier this year.
About the Author