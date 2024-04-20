Cold air brings highs in the 50s, showers

Showers will taper off at around 1 p.m. and clouds will then linger. Cloud coverage will move east through the afternoon, and skies will clear as we head into the early evening hours before sunset.

“Maybe some sunshine before it’s all said and done,” Deon said.

Afternoon highs will remain low, and Atlanta will get up to only 59 degrees. This is due to a push of cool air entering the state from the north.

Lows will turn cooler on Monday, when morning temperatures will be in the mid-40s. The high will reach 65 degrees in Atlanta.

Highs will be back in the 70s by Tuesday.

