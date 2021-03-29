Cobb County residents can apply for $22.8 million in COVID rental assistance on April 1

Cobb County will open the application process on April 1 for federal funds designated to help renters financially impacted by COVID-19, according the county’s website.
The federal government in December allocated the COVID-19 relief money under the administration of former President Donald Trump. Commissioners approved setting aside $22.8 million for rental assistance in March.
A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium is scheduled to expire March 31, but many news reports have speculated that the moratorium will be extended.
Cobb County Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan F. Murphy said last week at a county forum that the court had roughly 2,000 eviction cases pending.
Details about the Cobb rental assistance program can be found on the county’s website.