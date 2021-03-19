Cobb working out details of federal COVID-19 rental assistance plan

Cobb County is trying to ensure that its service providers who will administer federal rental assistance funds have a uniform method for accepting and reviewing applications, a process that might delay the date that renters can seek financial help.
County Commissioners have approved spending $22.8 million for rental assistance out of COVID-19 relief money that the U.S. government allocated the county in December under former President Donald Trump.
The county had targeted Monday to formerly unveil its rental assistance program. County Spokesman Ross Cavitt said on Friday that the county was still working with five organizations who will review the applications. He did not know if Cobb would meet the Monday goal.
“We are working with them (the service providers) to try and get this process started,” Cavitt said. “They are just trying to comply with all the regulations for the program and the reporting that goes along with it.”