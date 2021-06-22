Cobb schools to renovate building for online academy

The Cobb County School District will spend nearly half a million dollars to renovate one of its buildings to accommodate staff for its new remote learning program.
The district will renovate the third floor of Cobb Horizon High School for staff at the Cobb Online Learning Academy.
Cobb school board members unanimously approved awarding a contract to Ward Humphreys, Inc. to perform the job for $486,768.
Marc Smith, the district’s chief technology and operations officer, said the third floor will be renovated to include about 31 teaching spaces as well as administrative and staff collaboration areas. Students will learn solely online.
The district’s Cobb Online Learning Academy will provide a virtual option for sixth- through 12th grade students when classes resume Aug. 2. Students who want to enroll in the academy have to withdraw from their current middle and high schools. More information about the program can be found on its website.