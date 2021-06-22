ajc logo
X

Cobb schools to renovate building for online academy

The Cobb County School District will renovate the third floor at Cobb Horizon High School to house Cobb Online Learning Academy staff members. Credit: CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Caption
The Cobb County School District will renovate the third floor at Cobb Horizon High School to house Cobb Online Learning Academy staff members. Credit: CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Local News
By Kristal Dixon, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Cobb County School District will spend nearly half a million dollars to renovate one of its buildings to accommodate staff for its new remote learning program.

The district will renovate the third floor of Cobb Horizon High School for staff at the Cobb Online Learning Academy.

Cobb school board members unanimously approved awarding a contract to Ward Humphreys, Inc. to perform the job for $486,768.

ExploreCobb school district says virtual learning to change next school year

Marc Smith, the district’s chief technology and operations officer, said the third floor will be renovated to include about 31 teaching spaces as well as administrative and staff collaboration areas. Students will learn solely online.

The district’s Cobb Online Learning Academy will provide a virtual option for sixth- through 12th grade students when classes resume Aug. 2. Students who want to enroll in the academy have to withdraw from their current middle and high schools. More information about the program can be found on its website.

ExploreMore stories about Cobb County public schools

In Other News
1
Black Voters Matter Fund holds voters’ rights rally in Atlanta
2
Clayton County Chairman Turner named to regional security post
3
Atlanta council OKs historic school renovation over development...
4
Clayton County sheriff’s attorney asks Kemp to reinstate Victor Hill
5
Court upholds RICO conviction in Atlanta schools test-cheating case
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top