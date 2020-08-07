Cobb schools district reports 100 COVID-19 cases in staff, students

The school district, which has about 113,000 students, will begin the 2020-21 school year virtually on Aug. 17. Other school districts have also reported COVID-19 cases among students and staff. At least five staff members with Marietta City Schools have also tested positive for COVID-19. Cherokee and Paulding County schools, which began the new year Monday, have reported coronavirus cases. Students and staff at schools in those districts have been ordered to quarantine.

As of Thursday, 12,718 coronavirus cases, 313 deaths and 1,350 hospitalizations have been reported in Cobb County, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Cobb’s announcement of its COVID-19 cases comes after several dozen parents held a protest Saturday to call on Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and the school board to offer a face-to-face option for students when classes resume. Kiel previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that until public health guidance and data for the county indicate that it’s “safe,” the school year will begin with students and teachers working remotely.

Cobb & Douglas Public Health Deputy Director Lisa Crossman told the AJC this week that the agency meets with public and private school leaders regularly to review new positive cases, 14-day transmission rates, cases per 100,000 people in the county, hospitalizations and the status of intensive case unit use in the district.

While it doesn’t make decisions about whether classrooms should reopen, Crossman said the health department tries to provide school leaders “with the most accurate information for them to make individual decisions for their schools.”

“We have worked tirelessly together to help develop practical reopening policies and practices so that they are best prepared for when the time is right for each school to resume face-to-face-learning,” she said.

Crossman added it may take weeks of “diligence” on the part of residents to get the cases per 100,000 people down to a “moderate” level. Cobb’s cases per 100,000 people within the last two weeks stands at 373; over 100 is considered high community spread.

“It would certainly be ideal to get to that point before large groups again convene, but the school leaders have the authority to develop their reopening plans even in the current high level of transmission,” Crossman said. “We do strongly reinforce that they should do their very best to put practices in place to reduce transmission among the students and faculty.”

