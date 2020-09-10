Cobb schools providing free meal kits to children

Parents of Cobb County children will soon be able to pick up a week’s worth of meals at no cost to them.
Starting Monday, the Cobb County School District will provide free weekly meal kits each Monday to all students up to the age of 18. The free kits are also available to children who are not enrolled in the school district. The free kits were made available due to a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Cobb County schools will schedule pick-up times for the meal kits. You can view the dates and times for each school on the district’s Food and Nutrition Services website.
The kits will include food that can be reheated at home. Instructions and a menu will be provided in each kit. Cobb schools say while the meal kits are free for students, family dinners and kits for adults are not and have to be ordered through MyPaymentPlus.com.
Families who want more kits can use their free or reduced-price meal benefits when ordering on MyPaymentPlus. Families who haven’t applied to receive free and reduced-price meals can submit an application on the district’s website to see if they qualify. About 41 percent of Cobb County’s 113,000 students qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
For questions or more information, visit the Food and Nutrition Services website, email meals@cobbk12.org or call 770-426-3380.