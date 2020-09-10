Cobb schools providing free meal kits to children

Starting Monday, the Cobb County School District will provide free weekly meal kits each Monday to all students up to the age of 18. The free kits are also available to children who are not enrolled in the school district. The free kits were made available due to a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Cobb County schools will schedule pick-up times for the meal kits. You can view the dates and times for each school on the district’s Food and Nutrition Services website.