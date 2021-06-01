Cobb schools: Masks will be optional for 2021-22 year

Ragsdale credits the drop in COVID-19 community transmission in Cobb County for the district’s ability to relax its mask policy.

As of Monday, Cobb County reported 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Anything greater than 100 cases per 100,000 people is considered high community spread, Cobb & Douglas Public Health officials previously said.

The district reported 5,224 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff during the 2020-21 school year.

Cobb County and Marietta City schools both announced in May they would make masks optional for vaccinated students and adults. The Fulton County School System lifted its mandate Tuesday that required masks to be worn indoors.

Gwinnett County Public Schools said that as of Tuesday “masks are strongly recommended but not required” on all campuses and facilities.

DeKalb County School District said it will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that systems continue their current COVID-19 mitigation strategies. The district requires face coverings for students and staff.

