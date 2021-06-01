Cobb schools: Masks will be optional for 2021-22 year

Masks will be optional for Cobb County students, teachers and staff when they return to class in August, according to the school district.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced Tuesday that effective Monday, masks will be optional for district-related activities during the summer and the 2021-22 school year. Anyone who wishes to wear face coverings “should feel free to do so,” he said in a news release.
Last week, Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order restricting Georgia’s public school districts from mandating that students and employees wear masks, though it falls short of an outright ban.
The first day of classes for the 2021-22 Cobb school year is Aug. 2.
“Despite incredible challenges, we have successfully navigated a school year that has been interrupted in every imaginable way by COVID-19,” said Ragsdale, who previously said he expects masks would be optional for the upcoming school year. “We will continue providing opportunities for every Cobb student to succeed when our students return to school in August.”
Ragsdale credits the drop in COVID-19 community transmission in Cobb County for the district’s ability to relax its mask policy.
As of Monday, Cobb County reported 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Anything greater than 100 cases per 100,000 people is considered high community spread, Cobb & Douglas Public Health officials previously said.
The district reported 5,224 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff during the 2020-21 school year.
Cobb County and Marietta City schools both announced in May they would make masks optional for vaccinated students and adults. The Fulton County School System lifted its mandate Tuesday that required masks to be worn indoors.
Gwinnett County Public Schools said that as of Tuesday “masks are strongly recommended but not required” on all campuses and facilities.
DeKalb County School District said it will follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that systems continue their current COVID-19 mitigation strategies. The district requires face coverings for students and staff.
Staff reporter Alia Malik contributed to this story.