Cobb schools budget includes $1,000 stipend for counselors of the year

The $1.3 billion budget, unanimously approved by the school board, will allocate a $1,000 stipend to each staff member named an elementary, middle or high school counselor of the year. The stipends are similar to what the county’s Teachers of the Year receive.

The district budget also includes an additional $15 million in expenditures related to the COVID-19 pandemic and funds 13 new custodian and 24 instructional support positions. The budget also allocates costs for new staffing positions at the Clay Harmony Leland Early Learning Center and the Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy, which are set to open this school year.