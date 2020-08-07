Cobb school district celebrates 2020 teachers of the year

“Darline has a tireless work ethic, and can always be found volunteering for events and lending a helping hand to her co-workers. She is a true servant leader,” said City View Assistant Principal Brian Burnah.

Gottenberg is a seventh-grade English teacher at Mabry. Her principal, Jonathan Tanner, said Gottenberg has an ability to connect with students and is a positive asset to the school. Gottenberg was overwhelmed with the surprise announcement.

“This is surreal,” she said. “It will take me some time to process this.”

Last, but certainly not least, is Foster, who teaches English as a second language and history at Osborne. Principal Josh Morreale said Foster works well with her high school students, is supportive of her colleagues and is willing to “help with everything from strategies for completing tasks or necessary paperwork to giving ideas for classwork and projects.”

Beth Foster of Osborne High School is a 2020 teacher of the year for the Cobb County School District. Credit: Cobb County School District Credit: Cobb County School District

Foster said she was “humbled” by the recognition as one of the district’s teachers of the year.

“Any recognition belongs just as much to my students and colleagues at Osborne High School for their inspiration, encouragement, and support day in and day out,” she said. “This has been such a unique experience and something I will cherish as I embrace the adventures it will bring.”

