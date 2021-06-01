Cobb schools approve architect for Hillgrove classroom addition

A classroom addition at Hillgrove High School is one step closer to being constructed.
Cobb County school board members recently approved naming an architect for the project. CGLS Architects will perform the design work on the new building, which will be paid for using education sales tax revenue.
The Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax-funded project is expected to accommodate the projected increase in student enrollment for the school in Powder Springs.
A Cobb County School District spokeswoman said the addition will have about 13 classrooms and support several hundred students. The exact number will be finalized once design plans are complete, she said. No timeline for the project has been released by the district.
District officials told board members at the May 20 work session that the school’s current enrollment is about 320 students over capacity.
As of March 4, Hillgrove High School’s student population was 2,258.