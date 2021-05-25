Cobb schools’ wish list includes Sprayberry update, graduation venue

“I’m sure there’s at least a couple of people who would be pleased to hear that,” said board member David Chastain, whose post includes Sprayberry.

Explore Cobb parents rally district to rebuild Sprayberry High School

Dozens of Cobb County parents last month held a rally to encourage the district to rebuild the school, which opened at the intersection of Sandy Plains and Piedmont roads in 1973.

Ragsdale said a new commencement and events center would allow the district to have its own place to host graduation ceremonies instead of using Kennesaw State University’s Convocation Center.

Other proposed projects include building the district’s second career academy in the north Cobb area; upgrades at Tapp Middle School; new annexes at Kincaid, Mt. Bethel, Murdock, Sope Creek and Tritt elementary schools; as well as athletic and stadium facility upgrades.

Money will also be used for technology upgrades as well as safety and security enhancements. The proposed list can be viewed on the district’s website.

James Wilson, the school district’s planning consultant, said the upcoming Ed-SPLOST would set aside funding for “undesignated classrooms,” which would be applied to schools where growth is not anticipated.

Explore Parents demand Cobb schools remove student mask mandate

Wilson said the district included the Bells Ferry Elementary School project “is a high priority” and on the list due to its use of multiple portable classrooms and since more growth is anticipated for the area.

While North Cobb High School has experienced some modifications, the school still needs continued attention, Wilson said.

“In some of the areas that are used now, you can tell that it was built in the 1950s and 60s and they just need some modification and upgrades,” he said.

Cobb County school board members are expected to approve the final list in June and the ballot language in August. If approved by voters, the tax would be collected for five years beginning in 2024. The current SPLOST started in 2019 and ends in 2023.

“We have awesome facilities and it’s because of SPLOST and because the citizens’ support of that,” Ragsdale said.