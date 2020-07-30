Cobb parents plan protest, demand in-person classes for students

“Virtual is just one choice and it’s not one-size-fits-all,” she said. “It doesn’t work for everybody. “We don’t want to remove anybody’s rights. We just want the rights back.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to Ragsdale and the Cobb school district for comment. Ragsdale did not respond to that request, but district spokeswoman Nan Kiel told the AJC last week that the superintendent is committed to making decisions “based on public health guidance, student and staff safety, and student needs.”

“The decision to begin the year remotely is the best way for students to learn from anywhere, safely, and we look forward to getting back into face-to-face classrooms as soon as public health guidance for Cobb County allows,” she said in a statement.

Cobb County schools in March used remote learning to close out the 2019-2020 school year. The district, along with Gwinnett, DeKalb and Fulton, all originally offered parents the choice of face-to-face or virtual learning when the new school year begins. However, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, all decided to start the year with only remote teaching. Marietta City and Atlanta Public schools also decided to only offer virtual-only classes.

As of Tuesday, Cobb County had 10,538 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,240 hospitalizations and 294 deaths, the Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department said. Dr. Janet Memark, district health director for the two counties, said in a July 28 email that she hopes the number of cases will begin to drop, but “it takes a little longer to get a clear picture of conditions” due to the lag in test results.

“We are seeing an uptick in deaths in Cobb County, which usually lags around other indicators,” the doctor said. “Area hospitals continue to be very busy with COVID cases and intensive care beds.”

Memark and Cobb school board members will participate Thursday in a virtual forum on COVID-19 hosted by Cobb County Commissioner Lisa Cupid. The forum starts at 6:30 p.m. and registration is required to view the event.

Cobb County School Board member Dr. Jaha Howard, who said on his Facebook page that he, his wife and children all were diagnosed with COVID-19, said while he appreciates parents making their voices heard, he hopes they “keep that same energy” to fight systemic racism and to support educators “who are working so hard for our children in these uncertain times.”

“Use your voice and organize, but consider directing your frustration toward our national and state leaders who completely dropped the ball,” he said. “Like it or not, we are the ones left to fix this ... together.”