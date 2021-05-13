Marietta schools to use $2.5M grant to improve childhood literacy

The school system will use a $2.5 million grant to implement the Literacy and Justice for All initiative. The grant will provide resources to educate parents, teachers and other stakeholders about healthy brain development and the science that shows the benefits of reading to children at an early age, Marietta City Schools said in its news release.

Funding is also set aside to provide training for prekindergarten teachers. Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said the project is unique because it goes beyond the classroom to inform parents and other caretakers the importance of reading.