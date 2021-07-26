ajc logo
Cobb County school board approves $13 million theatre for Osborne High

Cobb County School Board members recently awarded a contract to build a $13 million performing arts center at Osborne High School.
Cobb County School Board members recently awarded a contract to build a $13 million performing arts center at Osborne High School. (File photo)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A new performing arts center is expected to open next year at Osborne High School.

A contract to build the new theatre and support places was awarded to Carroll Daniel Construction Company for $13 million. Cobb County school board members recently approved the contract.

Construction on the performing arts center should wrap up by July 2022, according to the school district.

Osborne is the oldest high school in Cobb, according to the school’s website. It opened in 1881 as Olive Springs Community School and moved to its current location on Favor Road near Smyrna in 1962.

Marc Smith, the district’s chief technology and operations officer, said the new performing arts center is part of the district’s overhaul of the campus.

Board members in 2018 awarded a contract to Carroll Daniel Construction to rebuild the campus for $47 million. The updated campus opened to students last fall.

Osborne is also home to the $14 million Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy, which opened to students in November.

