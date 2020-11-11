$14M Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy opens to students

Students taking each class will have the opportunity to learn through hands-on experiences with real equipment. For example, students taking the patient care class will learn how to treat people in a hospital setting. Mannequins are set up in hospital beds and are wired to provide verbal responses, including cries of pain. Students can also learn to take patient vitals, how to draw blood, apply sutures and respond to emergency medical situations in a residential setting.

The cyber security class will allow students to learn programming on a computer network that is separate from the school district’s, Barney said. Students will also learn “hacking," but Barney said the students will become “ethical hackers,” learning the skill so they can spot the activity and stop it.

Barney said the subjects offered by the academy were developed after a needs assessment determined which fields are in high demand in the area. Barney, who worked with the Georgia Department of Education before starting as director of the academy, said she was happy to have the chance to work closely with students again.

“The students are really what make it special,” she said of the Academy. “They have the opportunity to develop hands-on skills and get some industry certification before they graduate, and this is what makes this place so unique.”

Cobb school board member Dr. Jaha Howard, whose district includes the Academy, said students completing classes at the facility will have the necessary skills to begin work immediately in these "very critical fields” once they graduate. Howard also said that facility is a great addition to the county, specifically the South Cobb area.

“I think it’s a tremendous jewel to have in our area," he said.