Cobb school board approves contract for $307,000 robotics lab

A new robotics lab is coming to Walton High School in Cobb County.
Cobb school board members unanimously approved a contract with Prime Contractors Inc. to build the lab for $307,000.
The project, which is funded with education special purpose local option sales tax dollars, is expected to be completed by November. Board members approved the project at a recent meeting.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said the project includes modifying an existing building to accommodate the lab.
Board member Charisse Davis, whose post includes Walton High School, said the robotics team allows students, particularly girls, to learn more about the field and showcase their talent.
“Shout out to the program and I’m glad we can make this happen for them,” she said during the work session.