Cobb confirms another jail death, few details released

Holmes, who has since lost her bid at reelection, referred questions Friday to the DoJ.

The DoJ has previously acknowledged receiving the request. A spokesman said Friday he could not confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.

The following people have died at the jail since December, 2018:

Reginald Wilson, 54, who was mentally ill, died of dehydration. He was found unresponsive in his cell on Dec. 29, 2018.

Jessie Myles, 31, died of an drug overdose in a holding cell on Feb. 25, 2019.

Bradley Emory, 33, was found unresponsive in the shower with a sheet around his neck March 10, 2019. His death was ruled suicide.

Steven Davis, 37, died of unknown natural causes on June 8, 2019, according to the county Medical Examiner.

William Kocour, 63, died Sept. 10, 2019, of cirrhosis of the liver.

Kevil Wingo, 36, died Sept. 29, 2019 from complications of a perforated gastric ulcer. Wingo died in an isolation cell after making multiple requests for medical attention.

Christopher Hart, 45, died Nov. 17, 2019 of a ruptured spleen after he fell in his cell.

Stephanie Nicole White, 39, was found unresponsive in her cell on June 19, 2020, hours after being treated at the jail infirmary for chest pain, shortness of breath and vomiting. An autopsy concluded she died of coronary artery disease.

A woman who died in custody in August has yet to be publicly identified.