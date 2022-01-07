Hamburger icon
Clayton Superintendent Beasley giving schools update on YouTube Live

Clayton County Superintendent Morcease Beasley will hold a YouTube Live at 1 p.m, Friday to update the public on the district's upcoming plans. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Clayton County Superintendent Morcease Beasley will give the public an update on the school system’s upcoming plans to return to buildings during a YouTube Live on Friday.

This district, which just returned from a winter break Wednesday, has been learning remotely this week because of surging COVID-19 infections caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Beasley has said face-to-face instruction would resume on Monday, but recently asked parents and students to fill out a survey asking their opinions on meeting in school buildings.

Beasley also has said teachers and staff at Clayton County Schools must submit a negative COVID-19 test in order to return to buildings on Monday.

The YouTube Live discussion will begin at 1 p.m.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

