Clayton Superintendent Beasley giving schools update on YouTube Live

Clayton County Superintendent Morcease Beasley will give the public an update on the school system’s upcoming plans to return to buildings during a YouTube Live on Friday.
This district, which just returned from a winter break Wednesday, has been learning remotely this week because of surging COVID-19 infections caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
Beasley has said face-to-face instruction would resume on Monday, but recently asked parents and students to fill out a survey asking their opinions on meeting in school buildings.
Beasley also has said teachers and staff at Clayton County Schools must submit a negative COVID-19 test in order to return to buildings on Monday.
The YouTube Live discussion will begin at 1 p.m.
