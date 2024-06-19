Clayton Sheriff Allen wins reelection; Anderson to be commission chair

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen appeared to win reelection Tuesday, despite losing the support of his mentor, former top cop Victor Hill.

Allen led County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner in unofficial results from Tuesday’s runoff contest to see who would lead the south metro Atlanta community’s troubled sheriff’s office and jail. Allen first won the office in April 2023.

Hill, once Allen’s champion, opposed his protege’s reelection in April social media posts, saying how disappointed he was in Allen’s performance. The posts came just weeks after the former sheriff was released from an Arkansas prison where he served about 10 months for a 2022 federal conviction for violating the civil rights of detainees in the Clayton County jail.