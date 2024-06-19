Metro Atlanta

Clayton Sheriff Allen wins reelection; Anderson to be commission chair

Clayton County voters reelect Levon Allen to lead as sheriff and Alieka Anderson to be the south metro Atlanta community's next commission chairwoman.

By
1 hour ago

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen appeared to win reelection Tuesday, despite losing the support of his mentor, former top cop Victor Hill.

Allen led County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner in unofficial results from Tuesday’s runoff contest to see who would lead the south metro Atlanta community’s troubled sheriff’s office and jail. Allen first won the office in April 2023.

Hill, once Allen’s champion, opposed his protege’s reelection in April social media posts, saying how disappointed he was in Allen’s performance. The posts came just weeks after the former sheriff was released from an Arkansas prison where he served about 10 months for a 2022 federal conviction for violating the civil rights of detainees in the Clayton County jail.

Former Clayton County Commissioner Alieka Anderson, who stepped down from her position as District 1 representative earlier this year, seemed to lead her competitor, former Clayton Tax Commissioner Terry Baskin, for the job of Clayton County Commission chair.

In District 3, Levon Allen’s wife Tashe Allen looked as if she had locked down her race against Attania Jean-Funny. Allen will face Republican David Hamrick in November, one of the few Clayton races that will be competitive in the general election.

And in District 1, Alaina Reaves appeared to win her contest against Eddie Gordon to fill the seat Anderson vacated. Because this was a special election for Anderson’s post, Reaves will take office once the election is verified.

