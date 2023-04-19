X

Clayton County chooses its next sheriff

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Convicted Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s chosen successor, Levon Allen, appeared to win a squeaker runoff election Tuesday to become the south metro Atlanta community’s top lawman.

In unofficial results, Allen received 50.88% of the vote while his opponent, Clarence Cox, chief investigator for the Fulton County Solicitor General’s Office, had 49.12%.

Just over 8% of Clayton’s 182,000 voters turned out for the election.

Election results will be officially certified next week. If the results stand, Allen will serve the remainder of Hill’s four-year term, which began in 2021.

A federal jury convicted Hill in October of violating the civil rights of six detainees at the Clayton County jail by ordering them strapped into restraint chairs as punishment.

Allen has been working as interim Clayton sheriff since Christmas 2022, when he was quietly sworn into office by Clayton Probate Court Judge Pam Ferguson. Prior to that, Allen had been the chief deputy of the sheriff’s office.

He will have his hands full as the county’s elected sheriff.

Last week, a Clayton County grand jury returned a 64-count racketeering indictment against jail detainees, alleging a widespread criminal operation of violence, threats, bribery and extorting families of those housed in the facility.

Clayton District Attorney Tosha Mosley said she expected more charges as investigators dig deeper into the alleged activity, which she said includes ties to gangs such as the Crips, Bloods and Gangster Disciples.

Detainees also have for years complained about poor conditions in the jail, including overflowing sewage, crowded cells and alleged abuse by staff.

Last year, the AJC reported that at least 27 detainees have died in the jail as of 2009, according to records obtained by the newspaper. Five people died in 2021 alone, the highest number of deaths at the facility in more than a decade.

In addition, the sheriff’s office is the subject of dozens of lawsuits left over from Hill’s administration. The litigation alleges everything from civil rights violations and cruel and unusual punishment to mental anguish and false arrest.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Charles Stanley, well-known preacher and evangelical broadcaster, dies at 909h ago

Credit: TNS

Zip-tie guy and mom guilty on felony Jan. 6 charges
7h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Victims ID’d in fatal multivehicle wreck that shut down I-75 in Cobb for hours
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff: ‘Guess there’s some praying to do’
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff: ‘Guess there’s some praying to do’
10h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Opinion: DeKalb’s choice for school chief ignites backlash
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ben Gray

Things to know about Atlanta pastor Charles Stanley
10h ago
Southside Women in Business Expo set for April 29 in Hampton
15h ago
Atlanta mayor renews Atlanta Medical Center site redevelopment ban
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

HAPPENING NOW: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Zip-tie guy and his Georgia mom guilty on felony charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
7h ago
CNN Center’s future could include hundreds of apartments, owner says
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top