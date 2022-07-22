Clayton County to require staff, visitors to wear masks at schools

The directive, which also applies to visitors to school campuses, does not mandate face coverings for students, the school system said in announcing the measure Thursday. The district said it will follow guidance of Senate Bill 514, which allows parents to opt their children out of mask mandates.

“As positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state and nation, we must take necessary steps to ensure employees and students are afforded a safe learning and work environment,” Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said. “This is a necessary step to protect all that enter our schools and facilities.”