ajc logo
X

Clayton County to require staff, visitors to wear masks at schools

Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said on Thursday that employees of and visitors to the district's campuses will be required to wear masks beginning Monday.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Combined ShapeCaption
Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said on Thursday that employees of and visitors to the district's campuses will be required to wear masks beginning Monday.

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Beginning Monday, employees of Clayton County Schools will be required to wear face masks because of a national uptick in the spread of COVID-19.

The directive, which also applies to visitors to school campuses, does not mandate face coverings for students, the school system said in announcing the measure Thursday. The district said it will follow guidance of Senate Bill 514, which allows parents to opt their children out of mask mandates.

“As positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state and nation, we must take necessary steps to ensure employees and students are afforded a safe learning and work environment,” Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley said. “This is a necessary step to protect all that enter our schools and facilities.”

Clayton’s move follows new mask mandates for school employees of Gwinnett County Schools, staff in Atlanta and Gwinnett County government buildings and in Cobb County courts. DeKalb County also requires masking in government buildings and public places, a mandate the east metro community put in place in July 2020.

Federal data indicate all of metro Atlanta is experiencing high levels of COVID-19 infections. Hospitals also are seeing a surge of patients, putting a strain on a system that is struggling to find enough nurses to staff the needs of medical facilities.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks
COVID risk triggers staff mask requirement in Gwinnett schools9h ago
Why Georgia Republicans are tiptoeing around new abortion law
1h ago
Usher moves Las Vegas residency, shares love for Atlanta
18h ago
Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard
2h ago
Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard
2h ago
Wild Georgia: Carolina chickadees may be moving north
1h ago
The Latest
Medical, legal community has unanswered questions on Ga. abortion law
1h ago
Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard
2h ago
Abortion clinics scramble as Georgia’s restrictive new law takes hold
15h ago
Featured
FILE - People march through Downtown Atlanta on June 24, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
Back from the brink: Tiran Jackson learns to harness power of resilience after tragedy
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top