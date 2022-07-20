Clayton County to hold back-to-school YouTube Live Monday

Clayton County Schools will hold a YouTube Live on Monday to talk about the return to classes in August.
Clayton Superintendent Morcease Beasley will lead the discussion at 2 p.m., which can be accessed through YouTube as well as on the district’s website.
Among the topics Beasley is likely to discuss is the district’s requirement that students bring clear backpacks to classes when school returns Aug. 3. The school system is making the change because of concerns over school safety.
Close to 100 weapons were seized on Clayton County school busses or on school grounds last academic year, including an AR-15 assault rifle and a Glock 48 handgun, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Other weapons confiscated included knives, brass knuckles stun guns and tasers, the AJC investigation found.
