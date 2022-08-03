Clayton County students head to school with clear book bags, first day smiles

Many of the students who came to Anderson on Wednesday had an accessory they weren’t required to carry the last school year: a clear backpack. The 52,000-student district mandated the transparent apparel in early July as a safety measure after almost 100 weapons were brought to campus last year.

“We are trying to have a little bit more control so we can protect the environment,” Clayton County Superintendent Morcease Beasley, who helped greet Anderson students and their parents and guardians Wednesday, said of the clear book bag mandate.

He said he knows that the most industrious students will still find a way to bring weapons on campus, but thinks the mandate will greatly reduce the overall numbers because it’s easier to see what’s in the backpacks.

“It will be interesting to see when I get through the first month of schools how many weapons we’ve had this year compared to the weapons we had in the first month last year,” he said. “The first month is going to show me if we’re making a difference. We don’t have to go a whole year.”

Anderson Principal Tonia Luttery said the school had about 400 clear backpacks on hand to give to students whose parents didn’t buy their own clear book bags or were not aware of the new requirement. But as she welcome the around 470 students she expected Wednesday to school, she anticipated needing to use a lot less of her supply.

“I think this is a great initiative that we’re trying to do,” she said. “It will help with the safety of our kids.”

Siblings Bella Williams, 10, a fifth grader, and Alexander Williams, 9, fourth grader, were among the first children to school. The sported semi-clear backpacks. The back of the accessory was clear, but the sides were not.

The Williams’ book bags were given to them by the district at the end of last year before the new mandate was in place, said their mother Anca Williams, a special education teacher at the school. The backpacks were for summer reading books.

Bella said she was ready for the new year and looked forward to getting good grades and test scores while her brother was enthused about social studies because he likes to learn about history.

When asked what he was looking forward to, Alexander was succinct: “Learning and recess,” he said.