Clayton County Schools changes days of meal distribution

Clayton County Schools is altering its days of meal distributions because of the colder weather.
Beginning this week, breakfasts and lunches will be available for curbside pickup at schools or at bus stops on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the district said. Previously, meals were distributed daily.
The change is in effect through Dec. 18, the end of the semester. Students will receive two breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays and Wednesdays to help balance their nutritional needs, the school system said.
Food assistance also is available through the Atlanta Community Food, which has partnered with the school system to provide meals on Dec.4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. Food can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. at Huie Elementary, Lee Street Elementary, West Clayton Elementary, Mt. Zion High School and Lovejoy High School.