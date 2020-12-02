Clayton County Schools changes days of meal distribution

Beginning this week, breakfasts and lunches will be available for curbside pickup at schools or at bus stops on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the district said. Previously, meals were distributed daily.

The change is in effect through Dec. 18, the end of the semester. Students will receive two breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays and Wednesdays to help balance their nutritional needs, the school system said.