Clayton County may name new senior center for commissioner

Clayton County leaders will consider naming its newest senior center for Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory, who died in May.
Local News | 8 minutes ago
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton County’s new senior center may soon bear the name of one of its biggest backers --Sonna Singleton Gregory.

The Clayton Commission will vote Tuesday whether to name the recently opened building for their former colleague, who died last week after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

The Ellenwood facility, currently named the North Senior Center, is in Gregory’s First District. Gregory attended the ribbon cutting of the building last month, one of her last acts as commissioner. She also was honored for her work in the community days later by the Clayton County Board of Education.

