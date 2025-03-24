Power outage closes Clayton County courthouse, impacts jail

The Clayton County courthouse and jail abruptly lost power Monday morning, causing the courthouse to close, officials confirmed.
The county government posted a message on the social media site X about the outage and said the courthouse is expected to reopen by noon.
A spokesperson with Clayton County said officials don’t yet know what caused the outage.
The sheriff’s office referred The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to the solicitor’s office for more information; the AJC did not get an immediate response.
Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
