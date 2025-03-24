Metro Atlanta
Power outage closes Clayton County courthouse, impacts jail

The historic Clayton County Courthouse in Jonesboro is shown on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The courthouse closed abruptly Monday due to a power outage. (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)

The historic Clayton County Courthouse in Jonesboro is shown on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. The courthouse closed abruptly Monday due to a power outage. (Ben Gray / Ben@BenGray.com)
By
Updated 1 hour ago

The Clayton County courthouse and jail abruptly lost power Monday morning, causing the courthouse to close, officials confirmed.

The county government posted a message on the social media site X about the outage and said the courthouse is expected to reopen by noon.

A spokesperson with Clayton County said officials don’t yet know what caused the outage.

The sheriff’s office referred The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to the solicitor’s office for more information; the AJC did not get an immediate response.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

