Clayton County abolishes initiative to keep community clean

In a 3-2 vote Tuesday, County Commission leaders abolished its “Keep Clayton Clean and Beautiful Program,” an almost two-year-old initiative that the narrow majority of board members said was ineffective and never demonstrated that it was worth the $150,000 dedicated to its operations.

“Nothings getting done,” Commissioner Sonna Singleton Gregory said. “Honestly I can’t go back out there to the taxpayers and explain to them how we’re spending $150,000 and they just road past all this trash.”