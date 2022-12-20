Clayton Commission could vote to name Victor Hill pick as sheriff

It is unclear if Hill has officially retired from county employment. He was stripped of his law enforcement certification after the conviction and, before that, suspended from his duties as sheriff by Gov. Brian Kemp after being indicted for violating inmates civil rights.

Kemp’s office has said it is not sure how succession will work after the conviction.

“The governor’s ability to act following this verdict is dependent on the construct of local law,” the governor’s office told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein in an email. “As such, the governor’s legal team is in the process of reviewing relevant statutes to determine what steps can be taken and the necessary protocol for those steps.

“Once a determination has been made, it will be shared with community stakeholders and the public.”

In addition, Kemp’s office said Roland Boehrer, the chief deputy at the time of Hill’s conviction, would fill the sheriff’s shoes until a decision could be made. But Boehrer is retiring from the sheriff’s office at the end of the year and appointed Allen to succeed him hours after Hill’s conviction, according to reporting from Clayton Crescent reporter Robin Kemp.

Hill will be sentenced in February.

According to the ordinance proposal, Clayton Commission leaders suggested the changes because of an absence of state laws on the succession process.

“If state law does not provide a process for filling the vacancy, in the event a vacancy occurs in the office of any county officer ... by any reason whatsoever, other than the expiration of the officer’s term of office, the chief deputy or highest ranking official within the affected county office shall fill the vacancy until such time that the office is filled by election, appointment or otherwise,” the ordinance says.

The commission has marked Tuesday’s discussion of the proposal as a first reading of the ordinance change, but has not given an indication when a second reading is planned. However, the proposal says the ordinance will go into effect Jan. 3 if approved, which suggests it could be given a second reading and vote between Christmas and the new year.

Several Clayton residents are crying foul.

On Monday, they said changing the ordinance and appointing Allen puts the commissioners’ thumbs on the scale in favor of the deputy sheriff.

“I’m very concerned that the chief deputy will have an unfair advantage if he is allowed to have incumbent by his name if he runs in the special election in March,” said Clayton resident Attania Jean-Funny.

Funny called on the commission to table to the motion, arguing that it was unfair to take up such consequential legislation during the holidays when the public’s focus is elsewhere.

Resident Drew Andrews concurred. He said the timing is suspicious and sullies the Clayton government’s already less-than-stellar reputation.

“There’s a cloud of corruption over Clayton County,” he said. “There’s a stench. Anyone who is still connected to the sheriff’s office, they are tainted. I think the community needs a fresh start.”