City of Atlanta to amp up support for abortion access with $300K donation

In the weeks since the Supreme Court overturned constitutional protections for abortion and left the decision up to the states, Georgia’s law has been tied up in the courts and has not gone into effect, but a federal court is expected to rule on it in the coming days or weeks.

If Georgia’s abortion law goes into effect, it would limit the services local abortion clinics provide.

“If we have a six-week ban … more folks are going to have to travel out of state for care,” said Allison Coffman, the executive director of the Amplify Georgia Collaborative, which is comprised of several reproductive justice organizations, including ARC-Southeast.

The organization runs a hotline for people across the Southeast seeking abortions. Coffman said the city’s donation could go toward providing logistical and financial help for flights, gas, child care and hotel stays. Nothing in Georgia’s 2019 abortion law explicitly restricts traveling out of state to get an abortion after six weeks.

“This is a huge step in actually creating material change,” she said.

The money is coming from a fund in the general budget that has not been allocated to a specific department. (Atlanta’s city charter allows the council to donate funds to nonprofit organizations for charitable purposes.)

Bakhtiari, a first-term councilmember who used to be a public affairs manager for Planned Parenthood Southeast, said she hopes other local governments in Georgia follow with their own donations to abortion funds. After the council passed a measure in June urging Atlanta police to investigations into abortions their “lowest possible priority,” several other cities followed suit with their own resolutions.

“This helps make up the financial gap for people who are already being hit really hard by the cost of living,” Bakhtiari said. Eleven additional councilmembers have signed on in support of the donation, which a City Council committee unanimously voted to advance Tuesday.