Zac Brown Band adds a New Year’s Eve show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Atlanta’s Zac Brown Band is planning to shepherd in 2025 on stage at State Farm Arena for a New Year’s Eve show.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, via Ticketmaster.
It’s the first time the sturdy country rock group with a raft of No. 1 country hits has played on New Year’s Eve in a decade. They played Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena for New Year’s shows from 2012 to 2014. They last did a New Year’s show in Atlanta in 2011 at Phillips Arena, which was what State Farm Arena was before renovations in 2018.
The most recent Zac Brown Band performance in Atlanta was just a few months ago as an opener for Kenny Chesney at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in May. The last time the band headlined a ticketed event in Atlanta was Truist Park in summer 2022.
For the New Year’s show, Zac Brown Band is bringing Celtic rock band Gaelic Storm and Georgia country singer Will Moseley, the “American Idol” runner-up this year, as openers. The band last week released an EP “No Wake Zone” including “Pirates & Parrots,” a tribute to Jimmy Buffett written by Covington native Drew Parker.
