Zac Brown Band adds a New Year’s Eve show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Atlanta’s Zac Brown Band is planning to shepherd in 2025 on stage at State Farm Arena for a New Year’s Eve show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, via Ticketmaster.

It’s the first time the sturdy country rock group with a raft of No. 1 country hits has played on New Year’s Eve in a decade. They played Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena for New Year’s shows from 2012 to 2014. They last did a New Year’s show in Atlanta in 2011 at Phillips Arena, which was what State Farm Arena was before renovations in 2018.