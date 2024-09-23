Georgia Entertainment Scene

Zac Brown Band adds a New Year’s Eve show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

It’s the first time they’ll be shepherding in the new year in concert in Atlanta since New Year’s Eve 2011.
The Zac Brown Band entertained a large Truist Park crowd on Friday, June 17, 2022, on their Out in the Middle tour. (Photo: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Zac Brown Band entertained a large Truist Park crowd on Friday, June 17, 2022, on their Out in the Middle tour. (Photo: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
15 minutes ago

Atlanta’s Zac Brown Band is planning to shepherd in 2025 on stage at State Farm Arena for a New Year’s Eve show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, via Ticketmaster.

It’s the first time the sturdy country rock group with a raft of No. 1 country hits has played on New Year’s Eve in a decade. They played Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena for New Year’s shows from 2012 to 2014. They last did a New Year’s show in Atlanta in 2011 at Phillips Arena, which was what State Farm Arena was before renovations in 2018.

The most recent Zac Brown Band performance in Atlanta was just a few months ago as an opener for Kenny Chesney at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in May. The last time the band headlined a ticketed event in Atlanta was Truist Park in summer 2022.

ExploreCaroline Jones, part of Zac Brown Band, lauds mentor Jimmy Buffett

For the New Year’s show, Zac Brown Band is bringing Celtic rock band Gaelic Storm and Georgia country singer Will Moseley, the “American Idol” runner-up this year, as openers. The band last week released an EP “No Wake Zone” including “Pirates & Parrots,” a tribute to Jimmy Buffett written by Covington native Drew Parker.

ExploreGeorgia native Drew Parker on penning songs for Luke Combs, his debut album
ExploreWill Moseley is okay not winning 'American Idol'

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Metallica coming to rock Atlanta in 2025 for first time in almost four years
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Atlanta music jam grows for (almost) 100-year-old Jimmy Carter
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A night with Peter Cat Recording Co., the New Delhi band that's found global appeal
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Stevie Wonder’s pre-election tour of swing states to include Georgia
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Zoo Atlanta’s four pandas are leaving in mid October
EXCLUSIVE: The Atlanta History Center creating new children’s experience
Impressionist painters make an impression via Eclipso Atlanta’s VR experience
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Less than 3 weeks after shooting, students, staff to return to Apalachee High
Gridlock Guy: GDOT leader updates the status of the HERO program
Meet Sherlock, the Cobb K-9 trained to sniff out hidden electronics