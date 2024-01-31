DeKalb County water customers must re-enroll to access bills

DeKalb County will waive late fees for customers who have trouble accessing its new water billing system.

The new system, enQuesta, was unveiled in January, catching many off-guard and leading to lengthy waits for people calling customer service for help accessing their accounts. It’s the latest hiccup for a utility that has long been criticized for billing errors and service issues.

As part of the switch, customers were all assigned new account numbers — something many have taken to social media to say they have not yet received. In a news release, county officials said the new numbers are being mailed to all customers and emailed to those who were enrolled in the previous online system.