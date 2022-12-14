Atlanta to shut off water for 27,000 properties with unpaid bills

“We’ve been very generous,” Councilman Dustin Hillis said. “We’ve not cut off anyone’s residential water in over 12 years.”

The hardships of the pandemic, coupled with inflation, spurred the city to create a Flexible Levels, Options, & Affordable Terms (F.L.O.A.T.) Initiative to help single family residences resolve their service issues. But on Tuesday, Browning said the F.L.O.A.T. program is going to end Dec. 31.

The F.L.O.A.T. program offers account adjustments, interest-free payment plans from six to 24 months, and one-time grants and credits. The assistance is available for single family residences with an account balance minimum of $300.

Browning said F.L.O.A.T. currently has 1,963 participants. From that total, 1,007 people are on payment plans, and the remaining participants saw adjustments to their fees, water leaks and collection dates.

If customers with scheduled meetings with the F.L.O.A.T team for Dec. 31, they will be excluded from shut-offs until the meeting occurs, she said. Residents can schedule an appointment at atlantawatershed.org/float/. The department also accepts walk-ins.

Atlanta also has a federally-funded Low Income Household Water Assistance program (LIHWAP) and a Care and Conserve bill aid program. The council recently OK’d plans for the city to work with Georgia to obtain additional federal funds for LIHWAP.