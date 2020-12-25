CHRISTMAS WEATHER: ‘Cold, raw day’; snow to stick around for some

The temperature in Atlanta early Friday stood at currently 25 degrees, with temperatures around north Georgia hovering in the mid to high 20s.

Channel 2 Action News Meteorologist Eboni Deon added today will be sunny and cold. Wind gusts will also stick around Friday, which will make the “feels-like” temperature seem colder, Deon said.

“It’s just (going to be) a cold, raw day, all Christmas Day,” she said. “It’s going to look beautiful, but getting out in it, you’ll need to bundle up and layer up as well.”

Skies will be sunny throughout the day, with the high temperature reaching 34 degrees in Atlanta. The “warm” spot will be Eatonton, which will have a high of 39 degrees. To the north, Blairsville’s temperature throughout the day won’t nudge above freezing; its temperature will top out at 26 degrees.

Friday night, temperatures will drop back down to the upper teens and lower 20s around the metro area and north Georgia. Motorists should be aware that any moisture left on the road has most likely turned into black ice, so take extra caution if you have to drive today.

The weekend forecast will be partly cloudy, with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s and lows dropping to the low to mid 20s.

Atlanta's five-day forecast. Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.