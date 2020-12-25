CHRISTMAS WEATHER: ‘Cold, raw day’; snow to stick around for some

Christmas morning has arrived as the perfect day to unwrap your presents and enjoy the holiday from the comfort of a warm home.
Friday will be quite cold, with some in north Georgia “waking up to a white Christmas,” said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan. After many from north Georgia to south of Atlanta were treated to snow flurries on Christmas Eve, today is the coldest Christmas Day since 1989 when temperatures fell to 33 degrees, Monahan said.
“If you’ve got snow on the ground where you live this morning, it’s going to stick around all the way through tomorrow morning,” he said Friday during the weather forecast.
A winter weather advisory was in effect until 9 a.m. for Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Towns and Union counties in north Georgia where some snow flurries were expected to continue throughout the morning.
Good morning and merry Christmas! Some of you are waking up to a white ground this morning after overnight snow -- and still tracking some snow showers and flurries in the mountains!— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 25, 2020
Those flurries will taper off over the next few hours -- and it's going to be a COLD Christmas! pic.twitter.com/A32dnKspyB
The temperature in Atlanta early Friday stood at currently 25 degrees, with temperatures around north Georgia hovering in the mid to high 20s.
Channel 2 Action News Meteorologist Eboni Deon added today will be sunny and cold. Wind gusts will also stick around Friday, which will make the “feels-like” temperature seem colder, Deon said.
“It’s just (going to be) a cold, raw day, all Christmas Day,” she said. “It’s going to look beautiful, but getting out in it, you’ll need to bundle up and layer up as well.”
Skies will be sunny throughout the day, with the high temperature reaching 34 degrees in Atlanta. The “warm” spot will be Eatonton, which will have a high of 39 degrees. To the north, Blairsville’s temperature throughout the day won’t nudge above freezing; its temperature will top out at 26 degrees.
Friday night, temperatures will drop back down to the upper teens and lower 20s around the metro area and north Georgia. Motorists should be aware that any moisture left on the road has most likely turned into black ice, so take extra caution if you have to drive today.
The weekend forecast will be partly cloudy, with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s and lows dropping to the low to mid 20s.
