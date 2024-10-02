The rapper grew up in East Atlanta and graduated from Ronald E. McNair High School, where he excelled in baseball. He received a scholarship from Fort Valley State University, but decided to pursue a music career instead. In the early 2010′s, Quan―with his deep melodic rap tone and motivational lyrics — helped reinvigorate Atlanta’s trap sound. As a soloist he dropped classic songs like “Type of Way,” “Walk Thru,” and “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).” He also formed the Cash Money duo Rich Gang, along with fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug. Together, the pair released their massive hit “Lifestyle” in 2014.

His debut studio album “Rich as in Spirit” dropped in 2018.

Last month, a funeral for the late artist was held at World Changers Church International in College Park. Celebrities like Killer Mike, Stephen Jackson, Rocko and D.C. Young Fly spoke during the service. His family, including his five children, also shared memories.

Quan’s team released a posthumous track “Song Cry” and an accompanying video, which features clips from the funeral.

“I didn’t grow up with my biological father, and when I had kids I promised that they wouldn’t worry about where their dad was,” Quan’s dad, Corey Lamar, said at the funeral. “From the day I met Quan and held him, my life changed. I knew failure wasn’t an option, and Quan pushed me to go harder.”