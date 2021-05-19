Burn ban in effect in Gwinnett until end of September

An outdoor burn ban is in effect in Gwinnett County until Sept. 30.
The ban restricts outdoor open burning of yard and other land debris in the county to comply with Federal Clean Air Regulations. The ban went into effect May 1.
It allows for campfires and BBQ grills as well as fires for agricultural practices in areas zoned RA-200/residential agricultural or for a Forestry Service prescribed burn.
The ban is in place because the Georgia Environmental Protection Division identified outdoor open burning as a significant contributor of the pollutants that form ozone.
For more information about the summer open burning ban, visit https://epd.georgia.gov/air-protection-branch/open-burning-rules-georgia/summer-open-burning-ban.
For more information on outdoor burning in Gwinnett County, visit GwinnettFireMarshal.com or contact the Community Risk Reduction Division at 678-518-4980.