Brookhaven showing series of free outdoor movies this month

Families can visit parks around Brookhaven this month and enjoy four free, outdoor movie nights.
The city of Brookhaven plans to show drive-in movies at Brookhaven Park on Aug. 6 and 20, and will host two movie nights at Lynwood Park and Skyland Park without cars on Aug. 7 and 21.
The lineup for the drive-in movies includes “School of Rock” on Aug. 7 and “Sonic The Hedgehog” on Aug. 20. Reservations are not required; 50 cars will be allowed in on a first-come, first-serve basis. Cars should show up between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., and the movies start at 9 p.m. Walk-in pedestrian traffic will not be allowed.
Cars should enter the park using the Osborne Road entrance, at 2660 Osborne Road, the city said. Moviegoers will have space around their vehicles for tailgating. Families can listen to the audio of the movies through an FM radio signal.
For those who would rather watch movies on a lawn chair or blanket, the city plans to show “Space Jam” at Lynwood Park on Aug. 7 and “Addams Family” at Skyland Park on Aug. 21. Cars will not be allowed; families will be able to watch the movies from individually marked, socially distanced spaces. Moviegoers can arrive starting at 8:30 p.m., with the movies starting at 9 p.m.
Admission to all four movie events is free. Concession stands will not be available. Visit the city’s website for more information.