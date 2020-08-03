Brookhaven showing series of free outdoor movies this month

The city of Brookhaven plans to show drive-in movies at Brookhaven Park on Aug. 6 and 20, and will host two movie nights at Lynwood Park and Skyland Park without cars on Aug. 7 and 21.

The lineup for the drive-in movies includes “School of Rock” on Aug. 7 and “Sonic The Hedgehog” on Aug. 20. Reservations are not required; 50 cars will be allowed in on a first-come, first-serve basis. Cars should show up between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., and the movies start at 9 p.m. Walk-in pedestrian traffic will not be allowed.