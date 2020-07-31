Brookhaven residents to vote on removing mayor’s term limit

Currently, the mayor of Brookhaven can only serve for two consecutive four-year terms. If the measure is approved by voters Nov. 3, the mayor would be able to serve for unlimited terms. The change would apply to current Mayor John Ernst and future mayors in the city of 50,000.

A group of citizens who reviewed the city’s charter in 2017 suggested extending the limit from two terms to three. This year, state lawmakers passed legislation that allows the voters to decide whether to eliminate term limits altogether.