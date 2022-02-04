BREAKING: Greg McMichael withdraws guilty plea in Arbery hate crime case

McMichael and his son Travis, who fired the shotgun blasts that killed the unarmed 25-year-old, had both planned to plead guilty and admit to chasing and shooting Arbery because he was Black. In exchange, they would have spent the first 30 years of their life prison sentences in federal custody.

But U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood rejected the plea agreement following an emotional hearing in which Arbery’s family members said they never agreed to the deal.

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, told the court she hopes to see her son’s killers serve out their life sentences in state prison, where conditions are tougher.

After refusing to accept the terms of punishment, Wood gave the McMichaels until Friday to decide whether to continue with their guilty pleas and let her decide their punishment or stand trial, set for Monday.

No filings have been posted for Travis McMichael, who killed Arbery after he and his father chased him through their neighborhood outside Brunswick for about five minutes. Travis McMichael’s hearing is still scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.

In November, the McMichaels and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were convicted of Arbery’s murder following a highly publicized state trial that lasted about seven weeks. The McMichaels were sentenced last month to life in prison without the possibility of parole; Bryan, who filmed the cellphone video of Arbery falling dead in the street, got life with parole.

It is unclear whether a plea deal was ever offered to Bryan in the federal hate crimes case. He is set to stand trial Monday along with Greg McMichael.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.