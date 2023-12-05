BREAKING: Tex McIver murder retrial halted due to debate over evidence

The judge said he’d issue a written order preventing prosecutors from alleging at the retrial that McIver intended to kill his wife, Diane McIver, when he shot her in September 2016. That will limit the state’s evidence.

Prosecutors from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office indicated they will appeal the order, teeing up a debate in the Supreme Court. A retrial would have to wait until the appeal is resolved.

Donald F. Samuel, one of McIver’s attorneys, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he’s surprised the state plans to appeal McBurney’s “obviously correct” ruling.

McIver, 80, was acquitted at his first trial in 2018 of malice murder.

Samuel said the acquittal prevents prosecutors from arguing again that Diane McIver’s death was planned. He said the focus now turns to what evidence is relevant for retrial.

“What’s the relevance of a life insurance policy if the state can’t argue intent to kill?” Samuel said. “There’s some gray area of what does (McBurney’s) decision mean.”