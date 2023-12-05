BREAKING: Tex McIver murder retrial halted due to debate over evidence

The murder retrial of former attorney Claud “Tex” McIver was indefinitely halted Tuesday, a day after jury selection began, so the Georgia Supreme Court can decide what evidence a jury can hear about McIver’s alleged intent to shoot his wife.
Prospective jurors were excused by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney, who said the decision to delay the trial was made Tuesday morning.
“We’ll figure out when we’re prepared to saddle up again and try this,” McBurney said.
The judge said he’d issue a written order preventing prosecutors from alleging at the retrial that McIver intended to kill his wife, Diane McIver, when he shot her in September 2016. That will limit the state’s evidence.
Prosecutors from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office indicated they will appeal the order, teeing up a debate in the Supreme Court. A retrial would have to wait until the appeal is resolved.
Donald F. Samuel, one of McIver’s attorneys, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he’s surprised the state plans to appeal McBurney’s “obviously correct” ruling.
McIver, 80, was acquitted at his first trial in 2018 of malice murder.
Samuel said the acquittal prevents prosecutors from arguing again that Diane McIver’s death was planned. He said the focus now turns to what evidence is relevant for retrial.
“What’s the relevance of a life insurance policy if the state can’t argue intent to kill?” Samuel said. “There’s some gray area of what does (McBurney’s) decision mean.”
