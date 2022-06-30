Georgia Supreme Court overturns McIver murder conviction

The killing occurred Sept. 25, 2016, when the couple returned home to Atlanta from their 84-acre ranch in Putnam County. After they entered the city, McIver asked for his .38-caliber revolver from the center console because he thought they had driven upon a Black Lives Matter protest, according to testimony.

McIver was sitting in the back seat behind his 64-year-old wife. Her best friend, Dani Jo Carter, was driving the Ford Expedition.

When they came to a traffic light on Piedmont Avenue, Diane McIver told her husband to wake up and not fall asleep. Soon after, Tex McIver fired a shot through the front seat into Diane McIver’s back.

McIver did not call 911. Instead, he directed Carter to take his wife to Emory University Hospital, where she died during surgery.

McIver told police what happened was a tragic mistake, that he fell asleep while holding a handgun. But prosecutors argued that McIver had a financial motive to kill his wife and later tried to cover it up.

The jury’s verdict was contradictory. Jurors declined to convict McIver of malice murder — that he intentionally, with “malice aforethought,” killed his wife. Instead, jurors convicted McIver of felony murder, with the underlying offense being aggravated assault — that he intended to shoot Diane.

McIver, 79, who was sentenced to life in prison, is now entitled to a new trial.