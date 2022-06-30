BreakingNews
Georgia Supreme Court overturns McIver murder conviction
ajc logo
X

Georgia Supreme Court overturns McIver murder conviction

ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

The Georgia Supreme Court on Thursday granted a new trial for Claud “Tex” McIver, the former Atlanta lawyer who had been convicted of his wife’s murder.

In a unanimous ruling, the state high court ruled that jurors should have been allowed to consider a misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter charge, not only a murder charge, for the fatal shooting. This would have let jurors decide whether McIver was criminally negligent when he fired the fatal shot, not that he intentionally killed his wife.

Justice Michael Boggs, writing for the court, said the involuntary manslaughter charge “was authorized by law and some evidence supported the giving of the charge.”

This is the second time is just over a week the state high court reversed a high-profile murder conviction. Last week, it granted a new trial for Justin Ross Harris, who had been found guilty of murdering his 22-month-old son by leaving him in a hot car. The court found that the judge overseeing the case had improperly allowed too much prejudicial evidence of Harris’ extramarital sexual relations.

Tex and Diane McIver were seen as a wealthy and connected power couple. Tex McIver was a labor lawyer with deep ties to the state Republican Party. Diane McIver was an executive at U.S. Enterprises, known for her work ethic and sharp tongue.

The killing occurred Sept. 25, 2016, when the couple returned home to Atlanta from their 84-acre ranch in Putnam County. After they entered the city, McIver asked for his .38-caliber revolver from the center console because he thought they had driven upon a Black Lives Matter protest, according to testimony.

McIver was sitting in the back seat behind his 64-year-old wife. Her best friend, Dani Jo Carter, was driving the Ford Expedition.

When they came to a traffic light on Piedmont Avenue, Diane McIver told her husband to wake up and not fall asleep. Soon after, Tex McIver fired a shot through the front seat into Diane McIver’s back.

McIver did not call 911. Instead, he directed Carter to take his wife to Emory University Hospital, where she died during surgery.

McIver told police what happened was a tragic mistake, that he fell asleep while holding a handgun. But prosecutors argued that McIver had a financial motive to kill his wife and later tried to cover it up.

The jury’s verdict was contradictory. Jurors declined to convict McIver of malice murder — that he intentionally, with “malice aforethought,” killed his wife. Instead, jurors convicted McIver of felony murder, with the underlying offense being aggravated assault — that he intended to shoot Diane.

McIver, 79, who was sentenced to life in prison, is now entitled to a new trial.

About the Author

Follow Bill Rankin on twitter

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

Editors' Picks
Family of man killed in ‘nightmare’ Buckhead triple shooting wants answers8h ago
Gwinnett parents whose daughter died in house fire found on Appalachian Trail
3h ago
Woman killed when 14-year-old crashes car into her home after police pursuit, cops say
32m ago
Abrams’ big plans would use surplus that Kemp may give back to taxpayers
7h ago
Abrams’ big plans would use surplus that Kemp may give back to taxpayers
7h ago
Meghan bullying claims: Review findings to stay private
8h ago
The Latest
Woman killed when 14-year-old crashes car into her home after police pursuit, cops say
32m ago
UPDATE: 3 consecutive life sentences for S.C. man guilty of child molestation
2h ago
Kids, teens across metro Atlanta among 2022 shooting victims
2h ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
7h ago
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
8h ago
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top